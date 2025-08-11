Navi Mumbai, August 11: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after she failed to find a job for herself despite completing her graduation. The alleged incident took place in Sector 5 of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. The deceased woman has been identified as Ashwini More, daughter of Raju More. It is learnt that the deceased woman's father is a Mathadi worker who lives in Koparkhairane.

According to a report in Loksatta, More ensured his daughter completed her education despite the family's financial struggles. The deceased woman was clearly aware of her parents' sacrifices and was actively looking for a job to support her family. However, her job hunt for several months turned unsuccessful and led her to become depressed. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Injured After ‘Drunk’ Cop Rams Bike in Ghansoli Near Mumbai, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Her family told the police that Ashwini had been dealing with depression for the past six months, as she was not able to secure a job for herself. Soon after the police were alerted about the incident, they reached the spot and rushed her to First Referral Hospital in Vashi. However, doctors at the hospital declared Ashiwini dead at around 8 PM.

Audumbar Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Koparkhairane Police Station, confirmed the incident. He said that the deceased woman was unmarried and had been battling depression. Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation suggested that the cause of Ashwini's suicide was due to her inability to find a job despite being educated. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. In a separate incident, five patients suffered serious eye infections after operations at a prominent eye hospital in Navi Mumbai. Post this, the police registered a case against two ophthalmologists who conducted the surgeries without a license.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).