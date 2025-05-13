Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah has sparked a controversy with objectionable comments that appeared to be directed at Col Sofia Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a "sister of terrorists."

Colonel Qureshi had conducted regular press briefings, sharing details of the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by Indian armed forces to strike terrorists, joined by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Also Read | Ballia Shocker: Ex-Army Man Hacked Into 6 Pieces by Wife and Lover in Uttar Pradesh, Dumps Body Parts in Polythene; 4 Arrested.

"Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters (in the Pahalgam terror attack)..We avenged these 'kate-pite' people by sending their sister to destroy them," Shah said.

"They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane to strike them in their houses. They (terrorists) made our sisters widows, so Modiji sent the sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson", the BJP leader said while addressing a gathering in Ramkunda village near Indore.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Opposition Will Question Government at All-Party Meet About Donald Trump's Claims on Brokering 'Ceasefire', Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said, "Revenge was taken for the honour of our country (India), respect, and for the (slain) husbands of our sisters by sending a sister from your (terrorists') community to Pakistan".

As his speech drew huge criticism, the tribal welfare minister clarified that his remarks should not be construed otherwise.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari shared the video of Shah on X and asked whether the BJP agrees with the minister's "low thinking"?

He demanded an answer from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Shah's comment.

Under flak, Shah clarified, "Don't look at my speech in a different context. It is not in the context of what you are thinking. They are our sisters. They have taken revenge with great strength along with the Army."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)