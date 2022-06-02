Ujjain, Jun 2 (PTI) Two men were killed and one person was severely injured on Thursday when the mud quarry they were digging caved in at a village near Mahidpur area in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

Also Read | KK's Death: BJP MP Saumitra Khan Writes to Amit Shah Demanding Central Agency Probe in Sudden Demise of Late Singer.

People in the vicinity pulled the three men from the debris and rushed them to a hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival while the third was being treated at the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akash Bhuria told PTI over phone.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Govt to Restore Curtailed Security Cover of 434 VVIPs.

"The quarry was on government land and people used to extract mud to build houses and other civil works. A case has been registered and probe is underway," Bhuria said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)