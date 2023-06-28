Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A newly launched Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train received a warm welcome after reaching Indore on Tuesday.

The people present at Indore railway station performed dance amid beating drums and the station was also decorated on the occasion.

Passengers who reached Indore after travelling in the Vande Bharat train shared their journey experience and claimed that it was like an aeroplane journey. The passengers also appreciated the facilities provided in the train.

When asked about the high fare of the train, the passengers said that lunch and other facilities were being provided in the train.

Besides, Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore constituency, Shankar Lalwani boarded the same Vande Bharat train from Ujjain and reached Indore.

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani said, "The train has more facilities than that of an aeroplane. I have talked to the passengers as well. There is more space in the train, the seats are revolving, as well as the facility of Braille script has also been made for the specially-abled people in the train."

When asked about the fare of the train is almost double in comparison to that of Bus, Lalwani added that people would have to pay for the facility if they avail it. Those who travelled in the train on Tuesday were happy.

Earlier, the train received a grand welcome in Ujjain as well. As soon as the train reached the platform in Ujjain, it was welcomed by blowing conch shells and beating drums. Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also reached Ujjain from Bhopal in the train. MP from Ujjain constituency, Anil Firojiya, Indore MP Lalwani along with DRM Ratlam Mandal Rajneesh Kumar showed a green flag to the train at the station.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in the state capital Bhopal.

Five Vande Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by the PM include -- Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. (ANI)

