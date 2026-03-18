PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], March 18:Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today unveiled one of the industry's first context memory (CMX) storage server as part of NVIDIA STX reference architecture announced at NVIDIA GTC 2026. STX is a new modular reference architecture from NVIDIA which is designed to accelerate the full lifecycle of AI. Supermicro illustrates leadership with one of the first Context Memory (CMX) storage servers, built on the NVIDIA STX reference architecture for AI storage. The BlueField-4 STX storage server combines NVIDIA Vera CPU and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC. Supermicro's storage server builds upon last year's introduction of the Petascale JBOF all-flash array powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3.

Also Read | 7 Reasons You Should Join Dafa Esports in 2026.

"Supermicro continues to be first to market with new rack scale architectures designed to exceed the needs of a rapidly evolving AI Factory customer base," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Building upon last year's introduction of the Petascale JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash), where we proved the feasibility of a JBOF powered by NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, we have developed the CMX storage server. Our prototype of the latest storage architecture demonstrates the level of our collaboration with NVIDIA, and our commitment to be first-to-market with game changing technologies."

For more information about the new Supermicro storage server built on the NVIDIA STX reference architecture please visit: www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/ai-storage

Also Read | ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Controversy: Lyricist Rakeeb Alam Distances Himself From Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song, Says He Refused to Write the Track.

Leveraging the STX architecture, the CMX server is designed to address the challenge of long-lived AI queries and multi-stage chain-of-thought agentic workloads, which require the prior and intermediate tokens associated with the user's query to be accessed. This solution both accelerates the results and reduces the power which would otherwise be required to recompute the results when the local storage required for the tokens is exceeded. This storage of tokens, called Key Value (KV) cache, is managed by NVIDIA Dynamo, NVIDIA's inference orchestration layer.

As the STX solution comes to market, Supermicro will be working with these software partners and others on porting and validation. Additionally, Supermicro long-standing relationships with leading SSD providers such as Micron, Samsung, Phison, and others will enable testing for the specific STX architecture requirements.

At GTC 2026, Supermicro also announced seven AI Data Platform solutions based on the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU with NVIDIA and storage partners such as Cloudian, DDN, Everpure (formerly Pure Storage), IBM, Nutanix, VAST Data, and WEKA. The AI Data Platform enables enterprises to process their data for AI workloads. The CMX server is being shown in Supermicro booth #1113, and at the NVIDIA exhibit, at the NVIDIA GTC 2026 March 16-19.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935981/Supermicro_CMX_Storage_Server.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/5868505/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)