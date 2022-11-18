Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The caretaker of a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has been booked on the charge of converting a Hindu youth, the police said on Friday.

A case under various sections of Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered against Alim Ameenudin Qadri of Khandwa's Noorani Mosque was registered on Thursday evening, police said.

Also Read | Terrorism Cannot, Should Not Be Linked to Any Religion, Nationality or Group, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the accused has not been arrested so far.

In his complaint submitted to police, Akshay Gaur of Prabhu Prem Puram locality alleged that Qadri had converted him to Muslim taking benefit of his family problems.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Leader Gopal Rai Launches 'Garbage Campaign' Vehicles To Highlight BJP's 'Garbage Mismanagement' Ahead of Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls.

The youth told media on Thursday that he had gone to Nagchun five months ago as he was under stress due to his family dispute. He met Noorani Masjid's Alim Ameenudin Qadri there who asked him to accept Islam as it would bring him peace and help him to get rid of his troubles, he added.

He said "After that I started offering Namaz and accepted Islam religion. He also scared me that I will go to hell if I will not follow Islam. He told me If I follow Islam, then I will get everything. After that I started offering Namaz regularly at home. Besides, I started to propagate Islam and started sending messages to my relatives."

"Later, I changed my name Akshay Gaur to Mohammad Fahim Khan and posted it on Facebook too. When my Hindu friends came to know about it, some of them called me and counselled me for three days. They corrected my illusion", he added.

Subsequently, he reached City Superintendent of police (CSP) office and lodged a complaint against the conversion, he added.

After getting the complaint, Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said, "A youth Akshay Gaur has lodged a complaint against a Muslim religious guru. The matter has been taken into investigation and action would be taken accordingly."

Subsequently on Thursday evening, the first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 3 (prohibition of unlawful religious conversion) and 5 (imprisonment for 1 to 5 years for prohibited unlawful religious conversion) of Freedom of Religion Act and section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of IPC at Moghat Road police station on his complaint on Thursday evening, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)