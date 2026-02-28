In a massive crossover that has set the internet ablaze, Indian gaming sensation Payal Dhare, widely known as Payal Gaming, has once again found herself at the center of a viral moment involving global icons iShowSpeed and MrBeast. During a high-energy live stream video on February 27, 2026, the long-running "PayPal" nickname gag returned, much to the delight of millions of viewers.

The Return of the "PayPal" Nickname Gag

During a recent desktop stream titled "DESKTOP STREAM FT. MR.BEAST," iShowSpeed reconnected with Payal Gaming via a video call. The moment she appeared, Speed—true to his chaotic brand—immediately greeted her by the nickname that first went viral in 2023: "PayPal."

iShowSpeed Calling Payal Gaming PayPal First Time in 2023

Despite having interacted multiple times since his 2023 India tour, Speed leaned back into the intentional mispronunciation. Payal reacted with a seasoned mix of amusement and a "here we go again" grin, confirming that the name has officially transitioned from a genuine mistake to a legendary running joke within the streaming community. Also Read: The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

iShowSpeed Calls Payal Gaming 'PayPal' Again in Recent Stream with MrBeast

Timeline of Payal Gaming to PayPal

Date Event Key Highlight Oct 2023 Speed's India Tour Speed first calls her "PayPal" due to an accent slip; the clip goes global. Jan 2026 MrBeast Collaboration Payal and MrBeast film the "Big Guy" dance, gaining over 30M views. Feb 2026 Recent Live Stream Speed revives the "PayPal" name during a joint stream with MrBeast.

The Power Trio: Payal, Speed, and MrBeast

What made this specific interaction stand out was the presence of MrBeast. Earlier in January 2026, Payal had already stunned her fanbase by collaborating with MrBeast in a video where they performed the viral "Big Guy" dance trend.

The February 27 stream effectively brought these worlds together:

iShowSpeed’s Energy: Provided the chaotic humor and the "PayPal" callback.

Provided the chaotic humor and the "PayPal" callback. MrBeast’s Presence: Added a layer of global prestige, as he joined Speed for the desktop session.

Added a layer of global prestige, as he joined Speed for the desktop session. Payal’s Grace: Cemented her status as India's premier female streamer, navigating the high-octane environment with her signature calm.

This "collab of the year" represents a significant moment for Indian digital media. For a local creator like Payal to be a recurring character in the lore of the world’s biggest streamers shows the growing influence of the Indian gaming market.

While the "PayPal" name started as a phonetic stumble, it has become a "digital handshake" of sorts, a way for Speed to instantly engage his massive Indian audience. For Payal, it serves as a testament to her brand's durability, staying relevant and respected alongside the titans of YouTube.

"PayPal Gaming is back!" shouted Speed during the stream, while the live chat exploded with "Lisan al Gaib" and "W Collab" memes, proving that some jokes only get better with time.

The ongoing saga of "PayPal Gaming" is more than just a recycled joke; it is a symbol of the unique, borderless camaraderie defining the modern creator economy. By seamlessly blending Speed’s unpredictable humor with the global prestige of MrBeast, Payal Gaming has successfully pivoted from a local streaming star to a recognized figure on the world stage. As these international giants continue to eye the Indian market, Payal’s ability to "roll with the punches" and the puns ensures she remains the primary ambassador for India’s booming gaming culture. Whether she is "Payal" or "PayPal," one thing is certain: her value in the global digital landscape has never been higher.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IShowSpeed Official YouTube Video). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

