Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have launched a probe in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after videos showing a man riding pillion on a motorcycle with a lighted 'sigdi' (sawdust or coal fired stove) went viral on social media.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Intends To Become First Green Energy State by 2025, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The stunt, which was performed apparently to gain views and popularity on social media, endangers the lives of other people on the road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Patidar on Friday.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Accused Deepak Khanna.

Efforts are on to nab the motorcyclists who indulged in this act, he added.

The video was apparently shot by those tailing the motorcycle on which the stove was carried.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)