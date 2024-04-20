Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police arrested a smuggler of illegal arms who was also carrying a bounty of Rs 5000 in Gwalior district and recovered six pistols and two live cartridges from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Satyendra Rawat and he was arrested while checking in the district on Friday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch), Shiyaz K M said, "In view of the Lok Sabha elections, an intensive action is being carried out by the police against illegal arms supply in the district. Based on the input, police set up a checking point near Dabra in the city. During checking, the police stopped a white SUV and arrested the accused Satyendra Rawat, carrying a reward of Rs 5000. The accused has around a dozen cases against him, including attempt to murder case."

The police also recovered six pistols, two live cartridges from the possession of the accused. The white SUV of the accused was also seized, he added.

In the preliminary interrogation, it came to light that the accused brought the weapons from Burhanpur. Nonetheless, further interrogation into the matter is underway, the officer further said. (ANI)

