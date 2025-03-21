Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man in connection with a fire that broke out at a shop and spread to various nearby shops in Indore district, a police official said on Friday.

The fire incident occurred late at night on March 19 at a clothes shop in the Naliya Bakhal area of the city, affecting five more nearby shops.

While investigating the cause of the fire, the police checked the CCTV footage of the area and found a man causing the fire at the shop. The police registered a case against him under relevant sections and arrested him, the police added.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP, Law/order) Amit Singh told ANI, "On March 19, a fire broke out in a clothes shop in the district, due to which 4-5 nearby shops also caught fire. When our police team checked the CCTV footage of the area focusing to ascertain the reason for the fire, it came to light that a man came to the shop and he started smoking a beedi there. Later, he set the shop on fire by throwing the beedi," Amit Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police

"After further investigation, it was revealed that the man used to work at the shop and there was a payment issue. There is a possibility that, angry over it, he committed the fire incident. The accused, Devanand, has been arrested and is being interrogated," the officer said.

Further proceedings into the matter are underway. (ANI)

