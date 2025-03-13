Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): A week after the officer in-charge of the City Kotwali police station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district died suicide after being allegedly hassled by blackmailers, Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused involved in the matter on Wednesday, a police official said.

Then City Kotwali police station in-charge Arvindra Kujur ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence located under Orchha road police station in the district on March 6. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case and began the investigation into the matter.

During the probe, the police learned that two people, including a woman, allegedly trapped the police officer in a love affair and recovered jewelry, vehicles by blackmailing him and threatened to implicate him in a rape case.

Chhatarpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vidita told ANI, "On March 6, we received information that the then in charge of City Kotwali police station Arvindra Kujur died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence in the city. Acting on it, the police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation into the matter. The FSL team was also called to examine the incident site closely."

Later, statements of family members of the officer were recorded and the police investigated the matter from various aspects, the Police said.

"In the Preliminary investigation it came to light that two people, a woman Aashi Raja Parmar and his friend Sonu Raja, trapped the then police station incharge Arvindra Kujur in a love relationship and blackmailed to implicate him in a false case. The accused recovered jewelry, vehicles etc. from the police officer by threatening him. After that the police arrested both the accused and registered a case against them under sections 108, 308 (6), 308 (7), 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS)," the officer said.

The accused will be presented before the court and police remand will be sought to interrogate them further. Based on the investigation, further action will be taken into the matter, she added. (ANI)

