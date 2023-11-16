Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conducted a flag march in Indore ahead of the Assembly election on November 17.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said that the main motive of the flag march is to make people feel safe to exercise their franchise freely.

"The main motive of the flag march is that people can vote freely in the Assembly elections and exercise their constitutional rights... In critical areas, we are talking to people to make them feel safe," the DCP told ANI.

Meanwhile, the election campaigning for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Wednesday.

On the last day of the campaign, the top leaders of the Congress and the BJP attacked each other's parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress stating that the party lacks a vision for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of MP are with Congress's dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of MP and no roadmap. I urge all voters of MP to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed MP, for a developed India," he said in a post on X.

"The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections this time was rather special, more of a campaign to seek blessings from the people. I went to every corner of the state, met many people, and had conversations. The affection for BJP among the people, the faith in BJP, is our biggest asset," the PM said in the post.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing a public rally in Datia in the state on Wednesday, attacked Union Minister and her former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the latter is "short in height but is high on arrogance".

"All of their leaders are a little weird. First, our Scindia...I have worked with him in UP (Uttar Pradesh). Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah'...Any worker who used to go to him says that we have to call him Maharaj and if we don't say that, our issues will not be addressed. He followed his family's tradition well. Many have betrayed but they have betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba...He made the government fall..." Priyanka Gandhi said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

