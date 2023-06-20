Bhopal, June 20: A temple in Bhopal has imposed a ban on the entry of devotees who do not wear appropriate attire and has appealed to people to visit temples dressed in "decent clothes." Sanskriti Bachao Manch Madhya Pradesh has pasted posters in the temples in Bhopal banning entry inside temple premises in western dresses.

Speaking to ANI, President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch and priest Chandra Shekhar Tiwari said, "Temple is a place of culture and rituals. It has been our tradition to visit the temple wearing decent clothes. Today, girls go to the temple wearing half pants and wear such clothes, which are indecent. The clothes should be cultural and traditional, according to the dignity of the temple." Uttar Pradesh: Hanuman Temple in Aligarh Bans Entry for Muslims, Issues Guidelines for Dress Code for Hindus Devotees.

Posters pasted inside the temple premises read, "It is a religious place, not a tourist place. Please enter the temple premises wearing only decent clothes. Entry will be prohibited if wearing short clothes, half pants, mini skirts and night suits. Cooperation is expected from all Sanatan Dharmis." Maharashtra: Tulja Bhavani Temple Bans Entry of Devotees in Half Pants, ‘Indecent’ Clothes.

Tiwari also said that women are not seen wearing sarees in pubs or discos. When there is a dress code for such a place, then there should be entry in religious places only in decent clothes.

"Sanskriti Bachao Manch has started this initiative for the entire state and we request the administrators and founders of all the religious places and pilgrimage places across the country to allow entry in temple premises in decent clothes," he said.

Posters have been pasted in many temples in Bhopal and an appeal has been made to enter the temple premises only by wearing cultured clothes, Tiwari added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)