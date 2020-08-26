Indore, Aug 26 (PTI) A power distribution company official was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office here on Wednesday for shifting a non- functional transformer, the Lokayukta police said.

Assistant engineer Mohan Singh Sikarwar had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for shifting the defunct transformer situated right opposite the house of a woman here, they said.

Also Read | Pensioners Can Store Pension Payment Order in ‘DigiLocker’: Government.

The woman asked her acquaintance to get the job done. After negotiations Sikarwar agreed to take Rs 40,000 for completing the job, the police said.

In the meanwhile, the woman's acquaintance lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Announces Total Lockdown in West Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12 Amid COVID-19, Orders All Educational Institutes to Remain Shut Till Sept 20.

A trap was laid and the official was caught by sleuths while taking the bribe money from the person in his office, Lokayukta police's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the engineer and further investigation was on in the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)