Jabalpur, Feb 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate through online mode on Tuesday the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', a nationwide week-long programme of competitions and lectures for school students and collegians.

Also Read | Gujarat: Man Duped of Rs 55,000 by 'Tinder Date' in Junagadh.

Kapil Deo Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University here, on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has selected three institutions in Madhya Pradesh to organise this programme.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Ban Orders Around Schools, Colleges Extended in Dakshina Kannada Till February 26.

"The MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) will hold the event in Bhopal, Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur and the SGSITS College in Indore. Students from government and private institutions can take part, for which they have to register on the government website," Mishra said.

The 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' (science is revered all over) aims to attract students towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories, MPCST senior principal scientist Dr. PK Digghara told reporters.

"Each day of the programme is based on different themes. On February 23, it will be annals of history of Indian science, February 24 will be milestones of modern Indian science and technology, February 25 swadeshi paramparik inventions and innovations, February 26 science literature festival, while February 27 will have science and technology for next 25 years. The valedictory function will be on February 28," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)