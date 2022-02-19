Rajkot, February 19: Four people were arrested on Thursday evening for holding a 28-year-old trader from Junagadh at knifepoint and robbing him of Rs 55,000 after luring him via Tinder, a popular dating application.

As per the report published by Times of India, four of the accused have been identified as Sharfaraz Bukhari (29), Arbaz Bloch (18), Irfan Sanghi (30) and Ejaz Rafai (27). Junagadh man Solanki (name changed) was lured into meeting a woman on Tinder by a man posing as a woman on Tinder. After exchanging messages for a few days, Solanki was asked to meet ‘her’ at an area of the city called Ghanchivada. Upon arriving, Solanki was told to go to an apartment called Kasar-e-Khawaja. Haryana Honey Trap Case: Woman Registers 'Fake' Rape Case Against Five Youths In Jind, Demands Rs 6 Lakh; Arrested.

According to Pradeepsinh Jadeja, deputy superintendent of police of Junagadh, when Solanki entered the flat, a person closed the door and three other people began beating him with sticks and iron pipes. Solanki was put at knifepoint and forced to pay money. The accused then forced him to transfer Rs 31,000 into his account via Google Pay and to provide his ATM card to withdraw Rs 24,000 from an ATM." Madhya Pradesh: 39-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Robbed by Four People in Bhopal’s Kamla Nagar.

After being released, Solanki called a friend and they contacted the police. The police received a tip on Thursday that four suspicious people, with past criminal records, are gathered near the railway track of Ghanchipat. The accused were arrested by the police and admitted kidnapping Solanki and forcing him to pay Rs 55,000. The police recovered cash worth Rs 43,800 and a knife used in the kidnapping.

