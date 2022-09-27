Sidhi (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) An official of the public works department (PWD) was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his office in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday, Lokayukta police said.

D K Singh, an executive engineer of the PWD department, had demanded 10 per cent commission to clear a bill of Rs 20 lakh of a contractor and had already taken Rs 10,000 as advance, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught Singh red handed while he was accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant at his office in the evening, Lokayukta Rewa inspector Zia-ul-Haq said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and further investigations are underway in the matter, he added.

