Bhopal, Mar 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 336 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 2,62,102, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,865, state health department officials said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 18 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours.

A total of 219 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,55,336, the health department said.

With 141 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,758, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,150 with the addition of 68 new patients.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 1,024 active cases, while Bhopal has 564 patients under treatment, the department said.

With 12,844 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh increased to 57,98,862.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,62,102, new cases 336, death toll 3,865, recovered 2,55,336, active cases 2,901, number of tests so far 57,98,862.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)