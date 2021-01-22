Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,53,114 as 347 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an health department official said.

As many as 463 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, while four others died of due to the infection, the official said.

With this, the death toll in the state stood at 3,780, and the number of recoveries has risen to 2,44,855, he said.

Indore, Bhopal, Damoh and Rajgarh district recorded one fatality each, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Bhopal accounted for 101 and Indore 44, he said.

With this, the tally of infections in Indore has risen to 57,229, which includes 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,932 with 602 fatalities.

Indore now has 1,205 active cases, while Bhopal has 1,094 infections, the official said.

With the addition of 26,248 new coronavirus tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 51,85,843.

Meanwhile, 10,508 persons were administered the coronavirus vaccine doses across 150 centres in the state by Thursday evening, pushing their number to 38,663, an official said.

The coronavirus figures of Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 2,53,114, new cases 347, deaths 3,780, recovered 2,44,855, active cases 4,479, number of people tested so far 51,85,843.

