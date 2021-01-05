Bhopal, Jan 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 671 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,45,318, while 839 patients recovered from the infection, health officials said.

With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the statewide death toll rose to 3,662, they said.

A total of 839 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,33,229, the officials said.

The state now has 8,427 active cases.

Of the new fatalities, five patients died in Indore, two in Gwalior and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khargone, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Mandsaur and Damoh, they said.

Of the 671 new coronavirus cases, Indore accounted for the highest at 143 followed by Bhopal at 130.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 55,725, including 892 deaths, while Bhopal's infection tally stood at 40,033 with 585 fatalities, the officials said.

Indore now has 2,457 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,991.

With 26,375 new COVID-19 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 47,74,127.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,45,318, new cases 671, deaths 3,662, recovered 2,33,229, active cases 8,427, people tested so far 47,74,127.

