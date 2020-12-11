Indore, December 11: Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for acting "with firm determination and full strength" against people involved in illegalities.

Scindia said the BJP would establish a "lawful" government in the state under the leadership of Chouhan. Also Read | Australia Halts Production of Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine After Trials Show It Effects HIV Diagnosis.

"With firm determination and full strength, the Chouhan government is working against people involved in illegalities," Scindia, who is in Indore along with the CM to attend a wedding, said.

