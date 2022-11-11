Bhopal, Nov 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,858 on Friday after the detection of 10 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, a health official said.

Also Read | Tamilnadu Rainfall Data for *ARG, AWS & Agro* is Reported from 0830-1930 Hrs … – Latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the recovery count increased by seven to 10,44,017, leaving the state with 65 active cases, he said.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Clearing Landfill Sites, Ending Corruption in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Among AAP’s 10 Guarantees for Polls.

With 3,692 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,74,787, he added.

A government release said 13,35,34,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,036 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,858, new cases 10, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,017, active cases 65 number of tests so far 3,01,74,787.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)