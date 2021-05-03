Bhopal, May 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Monday passed the six lakh mark after 12,062 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The caseload in MP now stands at 6,00,430, including 5,905 deaths, 93 of which took place during the day, he added.

The official said 13,408 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in the state to 5,08,775, leaving it with 85,750 active cases.

"With 1,787 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,16,280, while that of Bhopal rose to 94,803 with the addition of 1,669 cases. Indore's toll rose by eight to touch 1,163, and 12 deaths took the toll in Bhopal to 758. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal stands at 10,819 and 11,488 respectively," he informed.

With 59,448 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 79.28 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,00,430, new cases 12,062, death toll 5,905, recovered 5,08,775, active cases 85,750, number of tests so far 79,28,482.

