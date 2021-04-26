Bhopal, Apr 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while the toll rose by 88 and the recovery count by 11,612 in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The state's caseload stands at 5,11,990, including 5,221 deaths, while 4,14,235 people have been discharged so far, leaving it with 92,534 active cases, he said.

The official pointed out that in April, the state has added 2,16,479 cases and seen 1,235 deaths.

"With 1,841 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,03,592 while that of Bhopal rose to 82,560 with the addition of 1,824 cases. Seven deaths took Indore's toll to 1,106, while Bhopal's toll rose by three to touch 715. Indore and Bhopal have 12,591 and 12,869 active cases respectively," he said.

With 54,982 samples being examined, the number of tests in MP crossed 75.11 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,11,990, new cases 12,686, death toll 5,221, recovered 4,14,235, active cases 92,534, number of tests so far 75,11,683.

