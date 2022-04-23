Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,313 on Saturday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.02 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,734, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,30,509, leaving the state with 70 active cases, he added.

With 7,791 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,32,251, the official informed.

A government release said 11,72,62,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 69,774 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,313, new cases 21, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,509, active cases 70, number of tests so far 2,90,32,251.

