Bhopal, Aug 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,043 on Monday with the addition of seven cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 10,515, an official said.

He said the recovery count stands at 7,81,434 and the state's active caseload is 94.

With 67,765 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,55,80,678, the official added.

An official release said 3,81,86,994 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 5,38,113 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,043, new cases 7, death toll 10,515, recovered 7,81,434, active cases 94, number of tests so far 1,55,80,678.

