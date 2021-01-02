Bhopal, Jan 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 731 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,43,302, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll rose to 3,627, they said.

A total of 855 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,30,586.

Of the new fatalities, three persons died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Vidisha while one each succumbed to the viral infection in Gwalior and Harda, the official said.

Indore reported 183 new cases in the day and Bhopal 173.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 55,320, including 880 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 39,601 with 581 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,835 active cases and Bhopal 1,998.

With 26,144 new tests for coronavirus conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh so far has gone up to around 46.96 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,43,302, new cases 731, death toll 3,627, recovered 2,30,586, active cases 9089, number of tests so far 46,96,542.

