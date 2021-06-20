Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported just 87 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the recent past, and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 7,89,261 and the toll to 8,767 while 285 patients recovered, the state Health department said.

Of the total 52 districts, 24 districts didn't record any new case in the last 24 hours in the state.

The overall count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,78,280, it said, adding the state is now left with 2,214 active cases.

With nine new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,744 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,23,013 with the addition of 22 cases.

Indore reported one COVID-19 fatality, taking the overall count to 1,376. Bhopal's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 972 with no new fatality, the department said.

Indore is now left with 405 active cases while Bhopal has 775 such cases.

With 68,670 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.14 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,261, new cases 87, death toll 8,767, recovered 7,78,280, active cases 2,414, number of tests so far 1,14,03,065.

