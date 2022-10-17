Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,572 on Monday after the detection of seven cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 10 to touch 10,43,688, leaving the state with 109 active cases, he said.

With 3,654 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went to 3,01,01,575, he added.

A government release said 13,32,56,664 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 11,077 Monday .

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,572, new cases 7, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,688, active cases 109 number of tests so far 3,01,01,575.

