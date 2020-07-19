Guna (MP), Jul 19 (PTI) Seven people were injured on Sunday in a clash between two communities over illegal sowing in a forest area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Members of both groups hurled stones at each other between Dobra and Bilkheda villages, about 80 kms away from the district headquarter, said Fatehgarh police station inspector Gajendra Singh Bundela.

He said two members of another community were also injured in the incident.

"While seven persons were admitted in hospital, we are tracing two other injured persons," he said.

Bundela denied reports that police fired in air to disperse mobs.

The situation is now peaceful, the officer said, adding that cases were registered.

