Kochi, January 12: The Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) has announced that non-vegetarian mayonnaise made of raw eggs will not be served in eateries and restaurants across the state. The decision was taken after Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday chaired a meeting in which the association representatives of hotel, restaurant, bakery, street vendors and catering sectors were present.

Vegetable mayonnaise will be made available for customers. This comes in the background of the deaths that occurred in the state due to food poisoning. BAKE officials also welcomed the move of the state government to constantly inspect food manufacturing and production units. Kerala Food Poisoning: Few Students, Parents Fall Ill After Eating Food at School Event in Keezhvaipur

The mayonnaise is not made in the bakeries themselves and as there is no way for the bakers to check the standard of the eggs used in the production of non-veg mayonnaise, the decision on banning the product was taken. Kerala 'Food Poisoning': Woman Dies After Consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' in Kasaragod, Hotel Owner Arrested

Mayonnaise if not properly stored may contain harmful microscopic bacteria. Ommanorama quoted a BAKE official as saying that the association decided to ban the dish as it involves no cooking. Currently, there is no standard procedure to determine the quality of the eggs used to make mayonnaise.

Two deaths have been reported due to food poisoning in the state recently. A nurse at Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in the district, earlier this month.

