Pathanamthitta, January 8: Barely a week after around 100 invitees to a baptism fell sick after consuming food served at the event held at Keezhvaipur here, another suspected incident of food poisoning -- where some students and parents were affected after eating meals served at a school event -- was reported from the district.

While the event was held at the school on January 6, information about 7-8 people, including four children, suffering from food poisoning was received on Sunday, an officer of Kodumon police station said.

The officer said police came to know about the incident during routine work and have not yet received any complaints regarding the same. "We are investigating the incident," he said. He also said that the health officials have arrived and were inspecting the eatery from where the food for the event was ordered. Kerala 'Food Poisoning': Woman Dies After Consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' in Kasaragod, Hotel Owner Arrested.

The incident comes in the wake of a spate of food poisoning related reports from various districts in the State in the last two weeks with two persons having allegedly died because of it in Kottayam and Kasaragod. Anju Sreeparvathy, a young woman from Perumbala in Kasaragod district, died on Saturday allegedly after eating biryani bought from a local hotel.

However, on Sunday, a Food Safety Department official from the district said the cause of death was not due to food poisoning. The official also said that no expired, adulterated or unhygienic food items were found from the eatery from where the woman had ordered food. Kerala: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies Due to ‘Suspected Food Poisoning’ After Eating Biryani Ordered for New Year Celebrations in Kasargod; Second Death in 6 Days.

A few days prior to that a nurse, Reshmi, from Kottayam died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery which was already in the news as around 21 people had fallen ill subsequent to eating from there. In Pathanamthitta, around 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating food served during a baptism in a church near Keezhvaipur on January 1.

