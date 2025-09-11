Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday arrived in Satna and received a rousing welcome from BJP workers at the railway station.

The BJP workers gathered in large numbers and welcomed the Union Minister and former Chief Minister with garlands and bouquets.

Chouhan will participate in many programs in Satna today. He will also interact with farmers in Satna.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister also shared the glimpses of his train from Bhopal to Satna.

In a social media post on X, Chouhan shared videos and captioned, "I'm heading from Bhopal to Satna. I have to participate in several important programs there, including 'One Nation-One Election'. During this time, the love from fellow passengers in the train is giving me new energy. Chatting with my Bhaajne (nephews) and Bhaanjiyon (nieces) has made the journey even more enjoyable."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is affectionately called "Mama" (meaning maternal uncle) in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on September 9, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the grand SARAS Livelihood Fair in a bid to strengthen the resolve of 'Vocal for Local' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to take a pledge to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous goods).

Organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, the SARAS Livelihood Fair is being held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi, from September 5 till September 22.

More than 400 'Lakhpati Didis' from self-help groups are showcasing their excellent products, which were observed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other guests. They wholeheartedly praised the work of the self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in empowering communities, enhancing livelihoods and contributing to the national economy.

The guests visited the exhibition area, interacted with members of the self-help groups and appreciated the diversity and quality of the displayed products. The India Food Court is offering traditional and delicious cuisines from various states, while cultural programmes with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' are being organised daily. (ANI)

