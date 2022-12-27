Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): A large number of people participated in the Shobha Yatra taken out ahead of the International Water Festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday.

The International Water Festival will be organised from December 27 to December 29 in the district by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will participate in this event.

State Vice president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Vibhas Upadhyay said, "A Shobha Yatra was taken out in which Jal (water) from 313 rivers across Madhya Pradesh and water from 50 major rivers across the country was brought here and offered into the Shipra river. A large number of people from the city and across the state participated in the Yatra. I thanked everyone for their contribution."

A member of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Rajni Narvariya said, "A grand Kalash Yatra was organised in which water from 313 rivers in MP and water from 50 rivers across the country was brought here and it will be offered to Baba Mahakal and Koti Tirth."

"Over 10,000 people participated in the Yatra. Multiple activities were performed by the Children on the occasion. Women across the Ujjain division participated in it. On this occasion, we have also resolved to keep all the rivers clean, save water and make efficient use of water in the coming days, She added. Besides, artists from different provinces participated in the Yatra and presented their culture and folk dances. After reaching the Yatra at Ramghat of Shipra river, the Kalash were worshipped, Jalabhishek of Shipra river was done at Ram Ghat and then aarti of Shipra river was performed and wished for welfare. (ANI)

