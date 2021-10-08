Jabalpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died on Friday after a slab on the top of a window of an under-construction hall in the campus of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district fell on him, police said.

Also Read | UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uprvunl.org.

The incident took place in a government-run primary integrated school in Ghughari village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Belkhada police station limits.

"Class VII student Kartik died when the slab above a window fell on him while he was playing outside an under-construction hall. He was rushed to a hospital in Jabalpur but died while undergoing treatment," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) SS Baghel.

Also Read | Doon Drone Mela 2021: Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off the Event in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)