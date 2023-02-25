Narmadapuram, February 25: A teacher was arrested on Saturday for alleged obscene acts with schoolgirls in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. Madhya Pradesh: Nine Children Fall Ill After Eating 'Ratanjot' Seeds in Raisen.

The teacher, who is posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, has been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar. MP Shocker: Drunk Man Throws Rock at Friend Over Delay in Payment in Shivpuri (Disturbing Video).

Another official said he had been placed under suspension on the order of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. A video which surfaced on social media showed parents of these schoolgirls thrashing the accused when he was being taken away by police.

