Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) Two men were crushed to death and as many others injured when a tree fell on the makeshift shops amid a storm in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, police said.

"A tamarind tree which stood along the wall of a graveyard fell on six shops and the road in Bhopal Talkies area at 6 pm killing two persons aged 21 and 22 years and leaving two others badly injured," said Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Jahir Khan.

While two of the four persons injured in the incident died on their way to a hospital two others are undergoing treatment.

Khan said the deceased were customers at these shops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)