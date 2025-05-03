Betul (MP), May 3 (PTI) A mild tremor was felt in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night, officials said.

According to the website of the National Center for Seismology, the tremor, measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale, was experienced at 9.40 pm.

There was no report of any damage to property or life in the district, they said.

