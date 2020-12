Seoni (MP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old tribal woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Friday.

The victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when the attack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, Ranger BS Sanodia said.

He said the process to give Rs 4 lakh as compensation to her kin had started.

