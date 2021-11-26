Morena (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.

Fire brigade and police personnel have reached the spot, officials said.

