Chhindwara, Aug 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured after a cylinder being used for filling gas in balloons exploded at a fair in Chhindwara city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Subhash Nagar locality, they said.

Ibrahim Chacha, who was filling gas in balloons from the cylinder and selling them, died on the spot after the explosion, while another person, identified as Tajuddin Ansari, breathed his last while being taken to a hospital, additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Uikey said.

Both the victims were aged between 40 and 50 years, he said.

Ansari's wife, his son and one person named Suresh Yadav were injured in the incident and they were admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding that the police have registered a case and investigation into the mishap was on.

