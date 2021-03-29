Mandsaur (MP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two students of a junior college drowned in a pond on Monday in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred in Junapani village, about 90 km away from Mandsaur district headquarter, in the afternoon when three teenage friends entered deep water of the pond while bathing, a police officer said.

While one of them was rescued by a person standing on the bank of the pond, two others drowned, he said, adding their bodies were fished out later.

The deceased were students of class 11.

