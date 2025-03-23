Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday, killing one labourer and trapping others under the debris, police said.

"It was reported that workers were trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed. Upon receiving information, rescue teams from the administration and police reached the spot immediately and started a rescue operation," Jhabua SP Padma Vilochan Shukla said, adding that one labourer died, and another has been evacuated but is unconscious.

"Efforts are underway to rescue another trapped worker, who is also unconscious," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

