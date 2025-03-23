Saharanpur (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) Two labourers were injured after a pillar of the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The two labourers sustained injuries in their legs when a pillar, which was being shifted from to another using a machine, fell, Deoband Circle Officer Ravikant Parashar told PTI.

The pillar might have slipped while being shifted, he said, adding that one of the labourers has fractured his leg.

"According to the NHAI officials, no one is trapped under the pillar but even then we are check it," he said.

