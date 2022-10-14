New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy took charge as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Roads, Shipping, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Culture in Delhi on Thursday.

Tweeting on this occasion, he said that he will work to identify the problems faced by the people in the respective fields and suggest the right solutions to them to the central government and implement them.

He said that he assumed the duties with the blessings of Lord Kaliyugadaivam Sri Venkateswara.

"With the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, I took over as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism & Culture. Looking forward to deliberating on issues faced by the people and coming out with possible solutions for the Govt. of India to implement," Reddy tweeted.

Vijayasai Reddy was previously the Chairman of the Commerce Standing Committee.

He researched various national and international aspects related to the trade sector and provided valuable suggestions to the central government and brought it to the level of parliamentary committees.

On this occasion, he said that he was expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who encouraged him so much with faith in him and made him get this post.

In the recent re-constitution of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (2022-2023) on Tuesday, Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed V. Vijayasai Reddy as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Earlier on October 5, Reddy said while speaking to ANI, "I will surely replicate this performance in my new role as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture."

"My efforts will be focused on identifying and addressing subjects having social, economic and cultural relevance for the nation as a whole," he said.

The coveted Committee has the mandate to scrutinise the functioning of the five prominent Ministries of Culture, Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Road Transport and Highways, and Tourism, having a combined budget of more than Rs 2.17 lakh crore.

Each of the five ministries under this Committee is of utmost relevance in increasing connectivity, preserving culture and promoting tourism all across the country.

Important institutions that will fall under the jurisdiction of this Committee include the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDP) and all major ports.

The Committee also has the mandate of examining the implementation of crucial schemes and projects such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive).

The Committee holds special significance, especially at a time when the Prime Minister is pushing for the creation of hard infrastructure through the construction of national highways, airports and multi-modal ports in the country.

The promotion of diverse streams of tourism in the post-pandemic context and the preservation of monuments and historic sites across the country also find great relevance under this Committee.

The development came amidst a major reshuffle that took place in the Parliamentary panels on Tuesday as Congress lost the Home and the crucial Information Technology and Communications panels among others. (ANI)

