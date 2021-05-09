Sheopur, May 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured after a pick-up vehicle transporting cylinders filled with medical oxygen overturned in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased and the injured were also travelling in the vehicle, they said.

The injured, including the driver, have been admitted to a hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Virendra Singh Kushwaha said.

The woman, identified as Dakho Adivasi, had boarded the pick-up midway to Sheopur. She died after being admitted to the hospital, he said.

According to Kushwaha, the accident took place at Gors-Karhal area, about 30 kms from the district headquarters, after a tyre of the vehicle got punctured.

A case was registered in this connection and further investigation into the mishap was on, he said.

The police officer said that the oxygen was being brought from Malanpur industrial area in Bhind to Sheopur district hospital.

After the accident, the consignment of 24 cylinders was taken to the hospital for COVID- 19 patients in another vehicle, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)