Chhatarpur (MP), Dec 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly confined to a house for six days and gang-raped by four men and a woman, who had borrowed money from her in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cold Wave Grips North India: Uttar Pradesh Govt Buses To Stop Plying at Night Due to Rise in Fog-Related Accidents, Says Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.

The police on Tuesday arrested all the five accused involved in the crime under sections 376 (rape) 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Also Read | VHP Asks Centre, State Governments To Create Separate Ministry for Pilgrimage Sites.

The victim had allegedly lent Rs 5 lakh to the accused woman, who was a tenant in her house in Jhansi city of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The accused woman had promised to return the money within three months, but she failed to do so, the official said.

The woman then asked the victim to come to Chhatarpur on December 9 to resolve the matter and asked one of the accused to pick the latter up and take her to her house, he said.

The victim was allegedly beaten up and raped by four men and the accused woman also performed unnatural acts on her, Orchha Road police station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said.

The victim was confined in the house till December 15, after which the accused threatened her with dire consequences and allowed her to leave, he said.

After reaching Jhansi, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members and a police complaint was lodged on Monday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)