Burhanpur (MP), Dec 19 (PTI) A man who allegedly molested a woman in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday was hit with slippers by her and a mob and marched to the local police station, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The woman had come to the district hospital for her husband's treatment, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar said.

"The woman and the accused belong to the same village. He allegedly tried to molest her after asking her to go with him, which enraged the woman. He has been handed over to Lalbagh police station for further action," the SP said.

In the video, the woman can be seen holding the man by his collar and hitting him with slippers, with onlookers also assaulting the accused amid his cries for forgiveness.

