Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board examination for Class 5th and Class 8th began on Wednesday.

The board examinations of Class 5th students will conclude on March 13 whereas Class 8th board exams will conclude on March 14. According to District Education Officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas, around 51,000 students of Class 5th and around 48,000 students of Class 8th will take the board exams in the district.

Exam centre head of Swami Vivekananda School, Indore, Rajkumar Katiyar said, "Board exams for class 5th and 8th have started from today. All the necessary arrangements have been made by the government so that no child is deprived of the examination. In this sequence, the teachers informed the students about their exam time table by visiting their homes."

Teachers of government as well as private schools have given duty for peacefully conducting the exam. Adequate arrangements for electricity and water have also been ensured at the exam centres, he said.

"Class 11th exams were also scheduled from this morning, but its timing was changed from 9 am-12 pm to 2-5pm in view of Class 5th and 8th board exams. Exams of class 9th and 11th are also being held on the board pattern, whose exam papers arrive in the local police stations and then it will be sent to the exam centre an hour before," Katiyar said.

Notably, the exams of Class 9th and Class 11th also began on Wednesday, March 6 and it will conclude on March 23. Class 9th exams are scheduled to be held in the evening shift 2-5 pm while Class 11th exam was to be held in the morning shift.

But due to the board exams of Class 5th and 8th, the timing of the Class 11th annual exam to be held on March 6, 7, 11 and 14 has been changed to evening shift 2-5pm. The timing for the remaining dates will remain the same. (ANI)

