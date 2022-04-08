Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) Taking suo moto cognisance of stripping of a journalist and seven others at a police station in Sidhi district, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Friday sought reply from the state's director general of police (DGP) and inspector general (IG) Rewa range within a week on the matter.

MPHRC chairman Narendra Kumar Jain issued a notice to the DGP and IG Rewa range and directed them to file their replies on the matter within seven days, an official from the rights body said.

On April 2, a journalist and a few activists, who were protesting against the arrest of an artist, were detained and forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Sidhi district.

After the photos of the detained persons in underwear went viral on social media, two local police officials were transferred, a senior police official said on Thursday.

A local journalist and some activists were protesting "in an unauthorised manner" in front of the Kotwali police station here against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School, on April 2.

Kunder had been arrested for allegedly posting defamatory posts on Facebook using a false identity against local BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla and his son Gurudutt Sharan Shukla, said Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Soni.

A group of activists along with local "YouTube journalist" Kanishk Tiwari staged a protest in front of the Kotwali police station, shouting slogans against MLA Shukla and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to police officer Soni, they were detained for protesting without permission and disrupting peace, and released on April 3.

But on Thursday, the photos of the protestors in their underwear went viral.

Asked about the viral photographs, Soni said they were asked to strip down to underwear because sometimes people hang themselves in custody using their clothes and this was a preventive measure.

After the photos showing the protesters getting humiliated in this way caused outrage, Soni and sub-inspector Abhishek Singh were 'line-attached' (shunted out from field duty) on the chief minister's order for leaking the photographs, a senior police official said.

A probe was also ordered in the matter to be conducted by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) level officer, an official said.

Congress leaders including former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior leader Ajay Singh condemned the treatment meted out to Tiwari and others and termed the incident as “very shameful”.

Nath also demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stern action against those responsible for it and added that the steps taken by the government so far in the matter are not sufficient.

